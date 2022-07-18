State police K9 helps find missing man with Parkinson’s in Stonington

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A state police K9 is being credited with helping to find a missing man in Stonington.

Troopers said they were sent to a home on June 17 just before 6:45 p.m. to help in the search for a 76-year-old man who suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

Troop E K9 “Zedo” and his handler arrived on scene to help.

State police said Zedo used a baseball cap belonging to the man, and immediately began tracking for him.

Zedo went into the woods and followed along a number of trails, before coming to the edge of a large pond.

Following the pond, the dog tracked hundreds of feet to a stonewall surrounded by high grasses.

Zedo went to the other side of the wall and in heavy brush, the man was located.

Troopers and Stonington police said when the found him, the man too weak to move.

He was transported to the Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London for an evaluation.

