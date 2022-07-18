Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

State police K9 helps find missing man with Parkinson’s in Stonington

K9 Zedo helped find a missing 76-year-old man in Stonington on June 17.
K9 Zedo helped find a missing 76-year-old man in Stonington on June 17.(State police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A state police K9 is being credited with helping to find a missing man in Stonington.

Troopers said they were sent to a home on June 17 just before 6:45 p.m. to help in the search for a 76-year-old man who suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

Troop E K9 “Zedo” and his handler arrived on scene to help.

State police said Zedo used a baseball cap belonging to the man, and immediately began tracking for him.

Zedo went into the woods and followed along a number of trails, before coming to the edge of a large pond.

Following the pond, the dog tracked hundreds of feet to a stonewall surrounded by high grasses.

Zedo went to the other side of the wall and in heavy brush, the man was located.

Troopers and Stonington police said when the found him, the man too weak to move.

He was transported to the Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London for an evaluation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather Alert for July 18.
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Storms could produce gusty wind, heavy downpours today
Two people suffered minor injuries in a plane crash at the The Goodspeed Airport on July 17.
Two people survive small plane crash in East Haddam
Erasmo Dejejus-Olmos.
South Windsor police charge Meriden man with kidnapping, assault
Wolcott Police Generic
Wolcott police investigate deadly crash