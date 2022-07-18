Police searching for suspect in Watertown bank robbery

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a bank in Watertown.

Authorities said the People’s Bank inside the Watertown Stop & Shop was robbed Friday evening around 6:39 p.m.

A weapon was not used in the incident, said police.

Police said the suspect is a white male with a medium build. They said he was wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a blue mask, gray long sleeve shirt with “77″ on the front, and blue jeans.

“The male is believed to have walked up the driveway of Stop & Shop and left on foot down the driveway,” said Watertown police. “It is unknown if he parked or was picked up on Straits Turnpike.”

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Watertown police at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940.

Police are offering an “anonymous cash reward.”

