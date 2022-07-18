Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Police searching for suspect in Watertown bank robbery

Watertown police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing the People's Bank in Stop & Shop...
Watertown police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing the People's Bank in Stop & Shop on Friday.(Watertown Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a bank in Watertown.

Authorities said the People’s Bank inside the Watertown Stop & Shop was robbed Friday evening around 6:39 p.m.

A weapon was not used in the incident, said police.

Police said the suspect is a white male with a medium build. They said he was wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a blue mask, gray long sleeve shirt with “77″ on the front, and blue jeans.

“The male is believed to have walked up the driveway of Stop & Shop and left on foot down the driveway,” said Watertown police. “It is unknown if he parked or was picked up on Straits Turnpike.”

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Watertown police at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940.

Police are offering an “anonymous cash reward.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monday Futurecast - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Possible strong to severe thunderstorms, heavy rain at times and gusty wind today...
The MOVE! Event will feature a 4K run and walk, activities for all ages, and live entertainment...
VIDEO: Hartford Marathon Foundation creates MOVE! Event
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
B-5 COVID variant - WFSB
WATCH LIVE: Gov. to address latest COVID variant as infections climb nationwide