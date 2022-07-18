Two people survive small plane crash in East Haddam
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Two people escaped a small plane crash in East Haddam with only minor injuries.
The East Haddam Fire Department said it responded to The Goodspeed Airport around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday.
Two engines responded along with The East Haddam Ambulance.
Firefighters said the two patients self-extricated from the plane upon arrival of emergency crews.
The incident is under investigation by Federal Aviation Administration.
Photos courtesy Firefighter Bryan Kane.
