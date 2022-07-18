Two people survive small plane crash in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Two people escaped a small plane crash in East Haddam with only minor injuries.

The East Haddam Fire Department said it responded to The Goodspeed Airport around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Two engines responded along with The East Haddam Ambulance.

Firefighters said the two patients self-extricated from the plane upon arrival of emergency crews.

The incident is under investigation by Federal Aviation Administration.

Photos courtesy Firefighter Bryan Kane.

