Two people survive small plane crash in East Haddam

Two people suffered minor injuries in a plane crash at the The Goodspeed Airport on July 17.
Two people suffered minor injuries in a plane crash at the The Goodspeed Airport on July 17.(Firefighter Bryan Kane / East Haddam Fire Department)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Two people escaped a small plane crash in East Haddam with only minor injuries.

The East Haddam Fire Department said it responded to The Goodspeed Airport around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Two engines responded along with The East Haddam Ambulance.

Firefighters said the two patients self-extricated from the plane upon arrival of emergency crews.

The incident is under investigation by Federal Aviation Administration.

Photos courtesy Firefighter Bryan Kane.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

