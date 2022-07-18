Waterbury Police arrest two on narcotics and gun charges

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police Department Crime Prevention Unit officers were patrolling the area of Bank ST at Porter ST in the Brooklyn Neighborhood late Saturday night due to recent weapons, narcotics and quality of life related complaints in the area.

Officers conducted an investigation regarding individuals who were observed loitering and drinking alcohol outside of 1058 Bank ST.

Officers identified these individuals as Marcus Rountree, 31, and Armande Harrison, 23, who are both Waterbury residents.

Upon further investigation, officers found Rountree to be in possession of a loaded Glock 9mm firearm containing one live round in round of ammunition in the chamber and six live rounds of ammunitions in the magazine, according to police.

The firearm was not registered and Rountree did not possess a valid pistol permit.

Officers also determined that Rountree was the respondent to an active protective order which prohibits him from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

Rountree was also found to be in possession of numerous quantities of crack cocaine and hallucinogen narcotics substances.

Rountree was placed under arrest for the following charges: Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree, Illegal Transfer of a Pistol, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Criminal Possession of a Pistol, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Violation of a Protective Order, Possession of Narcotics with intent to Sell, Possession of a Hallucinogenic Substance, Possession of Narcotics in a School Zone.

Rountree is being held by Waterbury Police Department on a 750K bond pending court arraignment.

Armande was placed under arrest for Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree and has been released on a promise to appear for a scheduled court arraignment.

