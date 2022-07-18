Wolcott police investigate deadly crash

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - One person was killed in a crash on a busy road in Wolcott on Monday morning.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of 969 Woodtick Rd.

Police described the incident as a head-on crash.

“A vehicle that had been travelling north on Woodtick Road crossed into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle that had been travelling southbound,” police said in a news release. “The party in the southbound vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. The party in the northbound vehicle received critical injuries and was also transported to the hospital.”

Police said it was later learned that the person, only identified as a man, had succumbed to his injuries.

They said the accident was being investigated by officers from the Naugatuck Valley Crash Investigation Team.

A cause has yet to be determined.

