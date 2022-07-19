Amazing K9 Duos: Waterbury Officer Slater and K9 Nico

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on Amazing K9 Duos we met up with Officer Slater and K9 Nico of the Waterbury Police Department.

Renee DiNino: Nice to see you!

Officer Slater: Nice to see you too!

R: Tell us a little bit about K9 Nico. How long have you been working together?

S: Nico is a 4-year-old German Shepherd. Nico is from the Czech Republic, and we go him when he was about 1 year old. I’ve been working with him for about three years now.

R: I like his vest, I bet there is a story behind that!

S: So, his vest was donated by a wonderful company from Oakville Connecticut called German Auto Repair. Mark and Dawn donated to Brandy’s canine fund, a non-profit out of Ohio. They supplement the vests for the canines. Because it’s important to keep your K9′s well protected as well of course.

R: Tell me about a typical day in your job.

S: I work third shift, so he sleeps just as little as I do sadly. Normally during the day he’s a normal dog when he’s at home, he hangs out, he loves playing with sticks, and playing with his ball. I have another dog and he loves playing with her. We also rest up as much as we can, and then we’re off to work! Patrol duty and everything. So he’s a dual purpose dog, he’s patrol which is tracking and trailing human odor, and he’s a narcotics detection dog.

R: Is he your first K9 partner?

S: He is, he is my first and hopefully he will not be my last!

R: Do you think you’d ever go back to a two-legged partner?

S: It’s very hard to say. Any handler knows once you go with a dog, it’s hard to go back. They become your best friend! They become a part of your family.

R: How has it changed you as a police officer?

S: Training dogs is a humbling experience. You’re training an animal that doesn’t know what you’re saying, so when you get something to work out that you’ve been trying to work on for awhile it’s just very rewarding.

