Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Animal shelter seeks security cameras following fireworks incident; fundraiser set up

Fireworks set off near New London animal shelter
Fireworks set off near New London animal shelter
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - An animal shelter on the shoreline is looking to put in security cameras following an incident where someone set off fireworks just feet away from it.

Police have been investigating ever since the illegal fireworks were launched at the New London, Waterford & East Lyme Animal Shelter on July 4.

While the investigation continues, the Waterford Lions said it set up a GoFundMe fundraising website to help get the shelter surveillance cameras.

“On July 4 some inconsiderate humans shot fireworks at and into the animal shelter, scaring the already frightened dogs that were housed there,” the Waterford Lions wrote on the site. “The scene was garbage and debris filled kennels, chunks of firework cardboard littering the roof and grounds surrounding the shelter, and even an area of burned grass where a small fire had begun.”

None of the animals in the shelter were hurt.

The Waterford Lions said it is working with animal control officers in Waterford, East Lyme and New London to buy the cameras.

Anyone looking to help can find a link to the GoFundMe account here.

Information about the shelter itself can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Fireworks set off near dogs at shelter in New London
Police investigating after fireworks set off feet away from New London animal shelter

Latest News

An overturned tractor trailer closed a portion of I-91 south in Cromwell for the July 19...
Overturned tractor trailer closes I-91 south exit ramp in Cromwell
heat advisory for Wedneday - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Issuing An Alert For Some Dangerous Heat Mid-Week...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Heat and humidity for Wednesday and Thursday
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous heat forecasted for tomorrow, Thursday