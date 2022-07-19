Animal shelter seeks security cameras following fireworks incident; fundraiser set up

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - An animal shelter on the shoreline is looking to put in security cameras following an incident where someone set off fireworks just feet away from it.

Police have been investigating ever since the illegal fireworks were launched at the New London, Waterford & East Lyme Animal Shelter on July 4.

While the investigation continues, the Waterford Lions said it set up a GoFundMe fundraising website to help get the shelter surveillance cameras.

“On July 4 some inconsiderate humans shot fireworks at and into the animal shelter, scaring the already frightened dogs that were housed there,” the Waterford Lions wrote on the site. “The scene was garbage and debris filled kennels, chunks of firework cardboard littering the roof and grounds surrounding the shelter, and even an area of burned grass where a small fire had begun.”

None of the animals in the shelter were hurt.

The Waterford Lions said it is working with animal control officers in Waterford, East Lyme and New London to buy the cameras.

