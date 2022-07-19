Banks may be putting hold fee on your card when paying for gas

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Gas prices continue to be a problem for many households and depending on where you pay for your gas could determine how much money is really leaving your wallet.

Gas prices are still high and if you are paying with a debit or credit card, banks may be putting an extra hold if you pay at the pump.

“We were just talking about the difference from paying at the pump and inside can you tell me why decided to go inside and pay?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Because the credit card company puts a hold of $75 to maybe $100 hold on your card so I prefer to go inside and pay for it,” said Ronald Atwater of Manchester.

Atwater said he doesn’t not think the additional hold is necessary.

“No I don’t think it’s fair because you should be able to do what you want me to your money,” said Atwater.

The Department of Consumer Protection said they have not received any formal complaints about this but have heard that people are concerned or confused.

This is not the first-time banks and credit card companies have implemented this additional fee.

The Connecticut Energy Marketers Association said this process has been in place since people started paying at the pump.

“Wouldn’t the solution be to just allow people to put the amount in before they pump?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Sure it depends on the pump technology the age of the pump whether that could be done or not I think that’s a solution we are going to see more of in the future,” said Chris Herb President, CEO of the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association.

Herb said that gasoline purchases are virtually different than any other purchase you make because the price at the pump is determined after you fill up.

“You may say well listen I only brought $20 worth but there is a $75 hold on the account it might take 2 or 3 days. The banks establish how long that hold is in place that’s what unfortunately people are experiencing and that’s happening because prices are high,” said Herb.

“So if you are like me you pay everything on your phone, if you are here at the pump and doing contactless pay, let me show you what happens,” showed Channel 3′s Lezla Gooden. Is this a debit card yes it is. Ok I’m going to put my pin in. So I haven’t put in anything yet and here it is Bank of America $75 hold. And I haven’t put in how much gas I want yet but my bank has already put a $75 hold on my account.”

Here are some tips for the next time you go to the pump.

Avoid additional fees pay inside, instead of paying at the pump.

Use a credit card vs. A debit card to free up cash flow.

Talk with your bank about how long the hold on your account could be for.

