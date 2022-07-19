Changes to school bus times possible in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – The Hamden school district is asking parents to weigh in about a potential change to school bus times.

The proposal under consideration in town would impact all families.

Hamden’s elementary schools…

Right now, some of Hamden’s elementary schools start at 8:15, others at 8:45.

One option being considered would have them all begin at 9 a.m.

The district said that would be more efficient and save transportation costs, but some parents feel shifting the schedules will end up hurting their schedules.

Hamden buses could be running a little later when the school year starts at the end of August.

For Kusum, who just finished up 3rd grade at Shepherd Glen Elementary School, a later start is quite alright.

“So that way I can stay home more,” said Kusum.

But for mom?

“We all work, we have a busy schedule,” said Kusum’s mother.

Facing a flat-funded budget, the district is looking at several options for its bus schedules and school days.

With the changes, the school district said it will save about a half million dollars.

Last month it sent out a survey, asking families and staffers to weigh in, and they have just a few more days to provide feedback.

There are several options, including keeping the schedule the same as last year, but with fewer buses and likely less reliable service.

Changing all elementary schools to start at 9 a.m. means getting out closer to 4 p.m.

That would also keep the high school start at 7:30 a.m. and back up the middle school 10 minutes.

“I can understand the parents concern. I’m always about the family dynamic first, so I think more time spent together as a family in the morning is vital,” said Virgiree Knox, of Hamden.

The main goal is to move from a 4 tier to 3 tier pick up and drop off system that the district said would be more efficient, especially with a lack of drivers.

One option would have the high school still start first, elementary students would begin their day next, followed by the middle school.

Another would have the elementary schools start the earliest, followed by the high school, and then the middle school.

But in shifting the schedules and start times, there are concerns about how it would disrupt family schedules, especially when it comes to getting kids to the bus stop or school before heading to work.

Kusum’s mom, sees both sides.

“Sometimes it is good and sometimes it is bad. Parents who work in the afternoon, 9am is good, have a little more time, parents who work early in the morning, it’s very hard for them because they have to drop off for school and then go to work,” said Sunny Tiwari of Hamden.

The survey is live until Friday night.

The idea is to get the feedback, hold a community input session next week and then have the board of education vote next month, so a schedule can be in place for the start of the school year.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.