Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Cooling centers open in response to hot weather

Cooling centers opened across the state.
Cooling centers opened across the state.(MGN)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - The first heat wave of the season is upon the state.

Temperatures in the 90s are expected through the weekend, with humidity adding a concern to both Wednesday and Thursday.

Check out the full forecast here.

The following municipalities opened cooling centers:

East Hartford

  • The East Hartford Public Safety Complex Lobby at 31 School St. - open 24/7.
  • East Hartford Public Library at 840 Main St. - open Monday and Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Tuesday - Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • East Hartford Senior Center at 15 Milbrook Dr. - open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Enfield

  • Enfield Senior Center, 299 Elm St. - open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday and 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday
  • Enfield Public Library, 111 Middle Rd. and the Pearl Street Library at 159 Pearl St. open 8:00 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday and 5 p.m. on Friday.
  • The Enfield Police Department Lobby, 293 Elm St. available as a temporary cooling center where people can make other arrangements 24 hours per day.

Granby

  • Granby Public Library, Main Branch - 15 North Granby Rd. - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
  • Granby Public Library, Cossitt Branch - 388 North Granby Rd. - Wednesday and Thursday 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Granby Senior Center/Youth Services Building - 15 N. Granby Rd. - Monday through Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

New Milford

  • The Senior Center - (For seniors only) - 40 Main St. - opens at 8 a.m.
  • E Paul Martin Room in Town Hall - open 8 a.m. - Tuesday - Wednesday.
  • Loretta Brickley Room in Town Hall open at 8 a.m. - Thursday - Friday.

Gov. Ned Lamont enacted Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol on Tuesday morning. It is in place through Sunday at 8 p.m.

The purpose of the protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the hot conditions. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies, municipalities, and other partners to coordinate with United Way 211 to make sure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide, providing a location to get some relief from the hot conditions.

Anyone in need of a cooling center can call 211 or look online at 211ct.org to find their nearest location.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

heat advisory for Wednesday - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Issuing An Alert For Some Dangerous Heat Mid-Week...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden waves as she speaks during a tour of a health facility, July 1, 2022, in...
Jill Biden, education chief to kick off summer learning tour
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: July 19th
Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield. (file)
Two state park swimming spots off limits today
Alert for Wed and Thurs - WFSB
EARLY WARNING WEATHER: Dangerous heat forecasted for tomorrow, Thursday