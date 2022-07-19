Cooling centers open in response to hot weather

(WFSB) - The first heat wave of the season is upon the state.

Temperatures in the 90s are expected through the weekend, with humidity adding a concern to both Wednesday and Thursday.

The following municipalities opened cooling centers:

East Hartford

The East Hartford Public Safety Complex Lobby at 31 School St. - open 24/7.

East Hartford Public Library at 840 Main St. - open Monday and Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Tuesday - Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

East Hartford Senior Center at 15 Milbrook Dr. - open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Enfield

Enfield Senior Center, 299 Elm St. - open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday and 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday

Enfield Public Library, 111 Middle Rd. and the Pearl Street Library at 159 Pearl St. open 8:00 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday and 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Enfield Police Department Lobby, 293 Elm St. available as a temporary cooling center where people can make other arrangements 24 hours per day.

Granby

Granby Public Library, Main Branch - 15 North Granby Rd. - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Granby Public Library, Cossitt Branch - 388 North Granby Rd. - Wednesday and Thursday 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Granby Senior Center/Youth Services Building - 15 N. Granby Rd. - Monday through Friday - 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

New Milford

The Senior Center - (For seniors only) - 40 Main St. - opens at 8 a.m.

E Paul Martin Room in Town Hall - open 8 a.m. - Tuesday - Wednesday.

Loretta Brickley Room in Town Hall open at 8 a.m. - Thursday - Friday.

Gov. Ned Lamont enacted Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol on Tuesday morning. It is in place through Sunday at 8 p.m.

The purpose of the protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the hot conditions. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies, municipalities, and other partners to coordinate with United Way 211 to make sure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide, providing a location to get some relief from the hot conditions.

Anyone in need of a cooling center can call 211 or look online at 211ct.org to find their nearest location.

