Cooling centers and splash pads open in Hartford ahead of heat wave

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - All over the state, people are trying to find ways to beat the heat.

From the pool to the splash pads kids and families in Hartford have been finding ways to stay cool.

The city opened several cooling centers Tuesday.

“It’s just a hot day and it’s a good time to come in the water,” said Jerris Collins of Hartford.

Collins is staying cool by swimming laps at Goodwin Park’s pool.

Tuesday’s scorching hot temperatures made for a perfect pool day.

“It feels refreshing. It just feels great, my body feels great I just feel refreshed,” said Jaehiel Perez of Hartford.

The heat and humidity meant splash pads filled up quickly.

“I got wet. I got water balloons. And we’re gonna go get wet a little bit more,” said Aaron Machado, of Hartford.

Machado said he had a blast with his sister.

As temperatures increased during the day, Hartford firefighters made rounds throughout the city, handing out cold water bottles to residents.

Tina Degrandi is making sure her grandson Luca stays hydrated.

“He’s a water baby so he loves to drink water which is great. And just don’t let him spend too much time in the sun, keep an air conditioner on,” Degrandi said.

The city of Hartford has opened a total of eight cooling centers.

The downtown public library is one of them, in addition to the Albany, Barbor and Camp Field Library branches.

“I know I’m going to have to stay cool under an AC or something,” said Michael Quinn of Hartford.

Despite the hot temperatures, Laneir Williams says summer is the best time of year.

“Summer is my favorite season ever because I get to go to the pool, vacation time. Take a break from school. Relax, watch movies with my family, family is coming over, vacation. Everything,” said Williams.

Depending on the day, most of the cooling centers are open until 5 or 6 p.m.

Downtown Library

500 Main St.

Tuesday through Thursday: 9:00-6:00

Friday and Saturday: 9:00-5:00

Albany Library

1250 Albany Ave.

Tuesday through Thursday: 10:00-6:00

Friday: 10:00-5:00

Barbour Library

261 Barbour St.

Tuesday through Thursday 10:00-6:00

Friday: 10:00-5:00

Camp Field Library

30 Campfield Ave.

Tuesday through Thursday 10:00-6:00

Friday: 10:00-5:00

Dwight Library

7 New Park Ave.

Tuesday through Thursday 10:00-6:00

Friday: 10:00-5:00

Park Street Library @ the Lyric

603 Park St.

Tuesday through Thursday: 10:00-6:00

Friday: 10:00-5:00

North End Senior Center

80 Coventry Street

Saturday and Sunday: 10:00-5:00

South End Wellness Senior Center

830 Maple Avenue

Saturday and Sunday: 10:00-5:00

Kevin L. Bell Playground and Splash Pad Program: Hartford’s KLB program is offered at 11 sites across the city. The program runs from July 2nd to August 13th, Monday to Friday. The program offers structured programming with activities and qualified adult supervision from 12 noon to 6 pm. Lunches are provided to children under 18 years old as part of the Child and Adult Care Food Program in partnership with Hartford Public Schools. Site information is available on MyRec. Registration is not required. [No changes from 2021.]

Locations are as follows:

· Columbus Park (680 Franklin Ave)

· Cronin Park (Granby & Durham Streets)

· Goodwin Park (South Street & Maple Ave)

· Hyland Park (New Britain Ave)

· Keney Park (Woodland & Greenfield Streets)

· Keney Park – Waverly (Waverly Street)

· Sigourney Park (Sigourney Street)

· Windsor Street (697 Windsor Ave)

