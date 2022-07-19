EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous heat forecasted for tomorrow, Thursday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dangerous heat is in the forecast for midweek.

Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for it.

“[Tuesday] will be sunny and highs will hit between 90 and 95 inland, between 85 and 90 at area beaches,” said Channel 3′s Lorin Richardson. “[Tuesday] will be dry, but the heat and humidity will be scorching hot, especially [Wednesday] and Thursday!”

Heat index values could get close to 100 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday.

A heat advisory was issued for Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We’re on track for temperatures, inland, to top 90 through the end of the week and perhaps even over the weekend,” Richardson said.

If temperatures hit 90 degrees or higher at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on all three of those days, it would mark the first heat wave of the season.

Late Thursday, there’s a chance for a thunderstorms as a front heads into southern New England.

Behind it, Friday looks bright, but still hot. However, it’ll be less humid.

The mugginess returns for the weekend.

