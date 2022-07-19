Glastonbury residents to speak out over proposed apartment building

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - (WFSB) – On Tuesday, Glastonbury’s Planning and Zoning Commission is holding a meeting to discuss a new apartment complex. Some residents say, they are not happy with the proposed building.

The building is set to sit on Manchester Road and Hebron Avenue. The apartment complex is going to be an affordable housing center, which has many residents upset.

“It’s kind of ridiculous to put a five-story building over there. Two-story? Fine. Obviously, the developer is trying to make a lot of money off their property. It’s just not the right way to do it,” says Jerry Lusa of Glastonbury.

The developer of the project is Richard Hayes Jr.

Residents say they like how quiet the area is and worry that this new development will bring an increase in crime.

“I imagine a lot of people are going to speak against it and I can’t imagine anybody speaking for it,” says Lusa.

The meeting starts at 7:00.

