Hamden PD: Man charged after waving gun at two women who he held door for, did not get thank you

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Hamden Police arrested a 25-year New Haven man after he pointed a firearm at two women who did not say thank you after he held the door open for them.

Police say they responded to the Family Dollar store on 1245 Dixwell Avenue on reports that a man was pointing a firearm at customers in front of the store.

According to a witness, the man was upset that two women did not say thank you to him after he held a door open for them.

Two Hamden officers later found the man on Helen Street.

Police say he was then taken into custody and interfered with officers during the arrest. Reports say that no one was injured during the incident at the store, or during his arrest.

Police identified him as 25-year-old Joshua Murray of New Haven. Murray was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, two counts of breach of peace, and interfering with a police officer.

He is currently being held on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 2, 2022.

