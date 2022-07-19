Great Day CT
Law aimed at tackling car thefts in the state officially on the books

Motor vehicle thefts.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A law designed to crack down on motor vehicle thefts in Connecticut is officially on the books.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference to announce the enactment of Public Act 22-115.

The announcement set for 11 a.m. at the Riverfront Community Center in Glastonbury.

Lamont said the law passed the state House of Representatives and Senate with bipartisan majorities.

He said it enables law enforcement and the courts to provide swifter, more effective responses to youth charged with repeated motor vehicle theft and other crimes. The improved responses implemented under the law will help connect youth with services and treatment to reduce recidivism.

Lamont said he will be joined at the news conference by state legislators, law enforcement representatives from several police departments statewide, and other officials.

