Local farms dealing with high heat and drought conditions

MOOSUP, CT (WFSB) - Even with that rain Monday, farmers are still worried about their crops and animals.

Connecticut has been in Stage 2 Drought for a few days now, and there’s not much farmers can do.

Eyewitness News visited Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm in Moosup.

The animals don’t seem to mind the heat, but it’s effecting their food.

It’s not good for crops, grass and business.

Goats were seen grabbing the only bit of shade in the heart of the 360-acre farm.

The cows love baking in the hot sun and relaxing.

“From their perspective its beautiful summer. Beautiful sunny summer,” said Rick Hermonot of Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm.

But Rick doesn’t love it. He knows he needs rain, not heat.

“It’s got me a little concerned,” he said.

Rick is concerned because this moderate drought and hot weather is affecting his crops, and the animals’ food.

Rick has owned Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm for 25 years.

He showed the brown grass. It needs water and isn’t going to keep growing.

What’s supposed to be a brook where animals normally drink at is now bone dry.

Rick will have to feed the animals hay he’s already cut. That hurts business.

“We’ve never had to supplement our beef herd on pasture before late August early September. We’ll start feeding them on pasture because they don’t have enough,” he said.

Rick has been trying to keep track of the rain his farm is getting.

Normally he said it would see 10 inches in June and July, but right now he figures he’s only gotten an inch or two.

There’s not much he can do about it. That’s on mother nature.

“That cash crop won’t be here so that’ll be a big hit on us financially,” said Rick.

Farmers are hoping for some rain soon.

But they’re not holding their breath the rest of this week.

