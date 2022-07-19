Mega Millions players buy tickets at lucky spot in New London ahead of Tuesday night drawing

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - It’s another big night for the Mega Millions jackpot.

The multi-state lottery game is up well over half a billion dollars.

People throughout Connecticut go to their favorite spot to buy tickets.

With the drawing later Tuesday night, Eyewitness News wanted to find the luckiest spot in the state.

Sully’s Mobil in New London has had a bunch of lottery winners.

More than $20 million in winning tickets have been sold there.

There have been three big winners.

One over $1 million, another over $3 million, and one ticket worth more than $5 million.

People go in and out of the place at a high rate and when the lottery pots grow, the pace quickens for ticket demand.

They say with a big jackpot this place gets crazy and you never know who comes through these doors, maybe even an international superstar, like Chocolate Thunder!

Celebrity or not, the odds remain the same, but you never know when or where luck might find or you might find it.

