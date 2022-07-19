Montville BOE meets to discuss adding more school resource officers

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - The debate on school safety has become a national conversation, and Connecticut is no exception.

Several school systems across Connecticut are re-examining their security measures. One school system in particular met Monday to discuss whether to add security guards to their schools.

The Montville Board of Education met with residents, parents, and town council members on Monday to Montville adding nine new school resource officers.

“Safety is paramount in all our schools, not just a school, all our schools. That is the bottom line,” says Montville Board of Education Chair Wills Pike.

The Montville school system has a total of six schools in its district and is looking to add school security to all those schools.

“We don’t plan on things to happen in Montville, but nobody plans on it to happen anywhere in the United States,” says Pike.

Parents and residents voiced their opinions concerning adding additional security resources.

“We have to arm our security officers in the schools in order to prevent the problems that we’ve seen across the country,” says Lenny Bunnell of Montville.

Funding is one obstacle to getting more school security.

“Safety has always been my priority, education is second, and budget is third. The key is we’ve got to get the money and I feel very comfortable that the town will support this cause,” says Pike.

Several residents say they are grateful for the proposed changes.

“This is a great first step that you’re making, and I really do believe that this is going to matter,” says Gary Murphy the Montville Public Safety Chairman.

Chairman Pike says they’ll be working with the superintendent and town council chairman to make sure kids are safe at school.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.