Officials: Body washes ashore at New Haven’s Lighthouse Point Park

Officials said an elderly male washed ashore at Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven.
Officials said an elderly male washed ashore at Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A body washed ashore near the boat ramp at New Haven’s Lighthouse Point Park Monday, officials said.

Rick Fontana with the New Haven Office of Emergency Management said the man is middle-aged.

Investigators believe the man was not in the water for long.

A woman at the park noticed the body.

Fontana said police are in charge of the scene.

New Haven police are investigating.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

