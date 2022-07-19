Overturned tractor trailer closes I-91 south exit ramp in Cromwell

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - An exit ramp from Interstate 91 south in Cromwell is closed because of an overturned tractor trailer.

The state Department of Transportation said exit 21 was closed on Tuesday morning.

The DOT closed the entire highway between exits 22N and 21 when the crash first reported around 11:30 p.m. on Monday. It reopened during the Tuesday morning commute.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

