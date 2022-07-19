Great Day CT
Overturned tractor trailer closes I-91 south exit ramp in Cromwell

Interstate 91 south is closed in Cromwell because of an overturned tractor trailer.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - An exit ramp from Interstate 91 south in Cromwell is closed because of an overturned tractor trailer.

The state Department of Transportation said exit 21 was closed on Tuesday morning.

The DOT closed the entire highway between exits 22N and 21 when the crash first reported around 11:30 p.m. on Monday. It reopened during the Tuesday morning commute.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

