Rep. Larson goes to court on Tuesday over legal complaint

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Muad Hrezi filed a legal complaint against Representative John Larson, and the two are expected to be in court tomorrow.

Muad Hrezi didn’t get enough votes t the convention to face off in a primary and he didn’t get enough signatures to petition his way onto the ballot. Hrezi is challenging the state’s ballot-access laws which he says are the most restrictive in the country.

John Larson was elected in 1998, and for two decades he’s represented Connecticut’s first congressional district.

He’s never faced a challenge at a primary, but this year he did. Maud Hrei, a 27-year-old former substitute teacher who worked as a staffer for Senator Murphy was up for the fight.

“What we are arguing is the current situation, especially under COVID, is unconstitutional,” says Hrezi.

Hrezi was 300 signatures short from being able to petition his way onto the ballot. He says COVID made it hard for him to go door to door and get signatures. He says the secretary of the state was two days late in sending required paperwork.

The court threw out his challenge saying Hrezi could have picked up the paperwork to avoid a delay.

Hrezi says Congressman Larson intervened in the case, and at a deposition over the weekend, Hrezi says Larson argued a primary would be harmful to him because he would have to campaign.

“The reason we deposed him was one of the questions we asked him was what’s your interest in this lawsuit but also why do you potentially want to stop a primary. Isn’t it your constituents’ rights to have this election?” says Hrezi.

Hrezi will not be on the ballot for the August 9 primary because the court dismissed Hrezi’s challenge. He may file an appeal on Tuesday.

Both sides will be at Hartford Superior Court on Tuesday.

