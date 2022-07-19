Sixteen Social Equity Applications for cannabis businesses get approved

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Sixteen Social Equity Applications for cannabis businesses have been approved. Now, those applicants move on to the next step.

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) announced Tuesday that sixteen Social Equity Applications have been approved by the General Assembly.

DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull says the next step for applicants will be background checks from the Department of Consumer Protection.

“Provisional licenses will be granted once the background checks are complete and selected applicants have submitted the required information and related fees. Licensees will then be able to move forward with setting up their business and applying for a final license,” says Seagull.

Governor Lamont says taking these types of steps are crucial for helping the overall community.

“While there is still a lot of work to be done, we are establishing Connecticut as a leader in addressing the inequities and injustices caused by cannabis prohibition. We are ensuring those communities most harmed have an opportunity to be leaders in this newly regulated industry,” says Lamont.

The sixteen applicants and their backers now must submit additional information for a background check.

The Department of Consumer Protection released the names of the sixteen businesses that have been approved and are moving on to the next stage of the process:

BUSINESS NAME

CT Plant Based Compassionate Care LLC

Insa CT, LLC

Shangri-La Dispensary

Soulstar CT, LLC

Nova Farms Connecticut LLC

The Flower House LLC

FFD 149 LLC

The Yard Connecticut LLC

Quinnipiac Valley Growth Partners, LLC

Impact Initiatives LLC

MariMed CTP LLC

Connecticut Cultivation Solutions, LLC

FRC Holdings LLC

River Growers CT LLC

Connecticut Social Equity, LLC

The Cannabis Garden LLC

