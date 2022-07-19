Small Business Spotlight: Ital Creations

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Small Business Spotlight headed to Hartford to check out how one woman creates her own line of body care products.

Food for your skin is the concept behind Ital Creations.

“Ital comes from the Rastafarian culture to describe food as being pure, natural, and clean, and so basically I took that philosophy to create Ital food for the skin. So you can know that the ingredients that I have in the products are clean and good for your skin,” said Audrene Dias.

Dias started Ital in 2020 after she started making her own body products.

“So based on my own background in terms of like health issues, I wanted to create body care products for myself where they avoided any harsh ingredients because harsh chemicals in your body care products can lead to inflammation and cause long term issues,” Dias said.

Now she sells online, and at farmer’s markets and pop ups across the state.

“So I have artisan handmade soaps, I have bath salts, body butters, body scrubs, I do have beard balm and beard oil as well, and some body oils,” said Dias.

These products are not just for women.

“One question I normally get asked is by men is do you have anything for men? And one of my responses is you have skin so you clean it with soap and you moisturize with body butter or oil or lotion, so yes my products can be used by both men and women,” Dias said.

She said she really prides herself in creating clean products that shouldn’t irritate your skin, and if you have any questions, you can check the labels.

“The most popular ingredient that I use is shea butter, a lot of people are familiar with that so you can use shea butter in your hair or on your skin, I use it to create my body products as well as my handmade soap,” said Dias.

Dias said she loves seeing what she can come up with and has big plans for her business in the future.

“I want to grow, do wholesaling, I also want to start a subscription box for soaps, and I want to hire people. So yes, I’m definitely looking to scale and grow the business,” said Dias.

