Crash closes Route 3 southbound at Wethersfield/Glastonbury line
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WETHERSFIELD/GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Route 3 southbound on the Wethersfield/Glastonbury line is closed Tuesday morning for a crash.
State police said the crash closed the Putnam Bridge.
According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, an overturned vehicle is involved.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
