Crash closes Route 3 southbound at Wethersfield/Glastonbury line

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WETHERSFIELD/GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Route 3 southbound on the Wethersfield/Glastonbury line is closed Tuesday morning for a crash.

State police said the crash closed the Putnam Bridge.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, an overturned vehicle is involved.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

