Crash closes Route 3 southbound at Wethersfield/Glastonbury line

WETHERSFIELD/GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Route 3 southbound on the Wethersfield/Glastonbury line is closed Tuesday morning for a crash.

State police said the crash closed the Putnam Bridge.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, an overturned vehicle is involved.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

