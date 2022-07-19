‘Suspicious incident’ under investigation at gas station in Preston
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PRESTON, CT (WFSB) - State police are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious incident” at a gas station in Preston.
Troopers were at the Citgo Gas Station on Route 2 on Tuesday morning.
They said they were dispatched there around 4:20 a.m.
They have yet to release information about the nature of the incident.
