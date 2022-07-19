TRAFFIC ALERT: I-84 in Hartford reopens following three separate accidents
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - I-84 west in Hartford was shut down on Monday after three separate accidents occurred in the same area.
According to state police, the highway was shut down in the area of Exit 49.
The accidents appear to be minor, and no injuries were reported, state police say.
State police are asking drivers to avoid the area while they are investigating the accidents.
