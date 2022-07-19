Great Day CT
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-84 in Hartford reopens following three separate accidents

Connecticut State Police shut down I-84 in Hartford
Connecticut State Police shut down I-84 in Hartford(CT DOT)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - I-84 west in Hartford was shut down on Monday after three separate accidents occurred in the same area.

According to state police, the highway was shut down in the area of Exit 49.

The accidents appear to be minor, and no injuries were reported, state police say.

State police are asking drivers to avoid the area while they are investigating the accidents.

