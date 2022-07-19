Two people injured after car collides with train in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a car hit a train in North Haven Monday.

The North Haven Fire Department said the crash happened on Mill Road.

Fire officials said the two occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The area has reopened to traffic.

Fire officials said the train is carrying non-hazardous materials.

