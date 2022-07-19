Two state park swimming spots off limits today

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two state park swimming areas were off limits on Tuesday due to potential bacteria contamination.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection listed the beaches at Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield and Indian Well State Park in Shelton as being closed to swimmers.

DEEP said indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens, but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of waterbodies.

The water at both Wadsworth Falls and Indian Well will be retested on Wednesday with results expected on Thursday morning.

The swimming area at Mashamoquet State park in Pomfret also remained closed for maintenance, as it has all season.

The state parks themselves remained open for other activities.

No other swimming areas were impacted.

