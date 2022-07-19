Voluntown officials urge residents to conserve water

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Voluntown officials are warning resident to conserve water after they say they are in a moderate drought.

Voluntown residents have wells, and they say they have not gotten a lot of rain recently.

Voluntown’s First Selectman Tracey Hanson is now urging residents to conserve water.

“We’re just trying to prepare them for a possible water shortage,” says Hanson.

Resident Courtney Gray says she is preparing.

“We’re not getting as much where I am either. It’s tough. It’s scary,” Gray says.

Another concern For First Selectman Hanson is making sure the water near the bottom or people’s wells is safe to use.

“There’s a possibility that if a well is running dry or lower that bacteria or sediment could get in your water and make you sick or sicker,” says Hanson.

Residents say they are hoping for some relief soon, but say in the meantime, they’ll be conserving water where they can.

