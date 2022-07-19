Waterbury preparing for first heat wave of the year

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Hospitals are prepped and ready to go.

With the summer’s first heat wave in the forecast, they’re expected to see an increase in patients with heat-related illness.

All of Waterbury’s city pools are open every day.

They’ll be getting a lot of people jumping in the whole week.

Whether it’s your city pool or even a splash pad, a doctor says it’s critical to stay cool this week to avoid serious health issues.

“My family’s going to be coming pretty soon, so I’m the first one like always, so I’m just waiting for them,” said Yara Quinones.

When it’s the summer, Yara knows to make an appointment at one of Waterbury’s pools.

It’s her favorite way to cool off in the summer.

“It’s great, it’s wonderful, doesn’t get too packed either, and it’s good to just chill out,” said Yara.

Dr. Kent Burgwardt is the Emergency Department Director at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

When it comes to heat illnesses, he said it’s a spectrum.

They start with a heat rash, then evolve into heat cramps, and heat exhaustion.

“You might get dizzy. You may profoundly sweat, you may get fatigued, nauseous, those kind of things. Develop a headache. Those are a telltale sign maybe you’re overdoing it,” said Burgwardt.

That’s when you should get medical help.

But if you continue to be outside, you’re then susceptible to heat stroke.

This is when your body loses the ability to cool itself.

Heat stroke can be deadly, especially for children and the elderly.

“This is why it’s important if you either have very young family members and friends or very old family members and friends that you keep an eye, especially in this heat wave we’re gonna have,” Burgwardt said.

Burgwardrt said be sure to take it easy this week.

Find some shade, wait to do physical activity in cooler hours, or just wait for a cooler day in general.

Saint Mary’s expects to get five to 10 heat illness calls a day this week.

Waterbury Pools:

All open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hamilton Park Pool

Fulton Park Pool

Washington Park Pool

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.