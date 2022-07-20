1 teen arrested, 1 on the loose following stolen vehicle spree in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - One teenager faces charges while a another remains on the loose following a stolen vehicle spree in Wallingford.

According to Wallingford police, they responded to the Stop & Shop gas station on North Colony Road just after 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported purse snatching.

When they arrived, officers discovered that two male suspects fled the scene after she snatched a victim’s purse while she pumped gas. The suspects fled in was later learned to be a stolen beige colored Chevy Traverse.

One juvenile suspect wore all black and the other wore all red.

While a canvass of the local area was conducted a short time later, officers were sent to the area of South Main Street and Chester Avenue where the stolen Traverse crashed.

The juveniles crashed moments after a failed attempt to steal another vehicle at South Main Street and Green Street, police said.

They said the suspects then fled southbound on foot and were seen at the Audi dealership located at 800 South Colony Rd.

Moments later, a black Toyota Corolla was stolen out of Fabi’s Pizza at 560 South Main St., located behind the Audi dealership.

The juveniles then fled the area in the Corolla southbound on South Colony Road into North Haven. They were spotted by officers at a Citgo gas station located at 490 Washington Ave. The juvenile dressed in black, who was in the driver’s seat, locked the vehicle doors and drove off. He left the other juvenile behind, who was then taken into custody.

After further investigation by the Wallingford Police Patrol Division, the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for his involvement in the three incidents, and charged with second-degree larceny, third-degree burglary and first-degree larceny.

The suspect was issued a juvenile court summons, released to a parent, and assigned a court date of July 26 at juvenile court in New Haven.

