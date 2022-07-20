Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

‘Encanto: Sing-Along Film Concert Tour’ comes to Hartford in August

The "Encanto Sing-Along Film Concert Tour" is coming to Hartford in August.
The "Encanto Sing-Along Film Concert Tour" is coming to Hartford in August.(Live Nation / Disney)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The “Encanto: Sing Along Film Concert Tour” is stopping in Hartford next month.

The concert will be held at XFINITY Theatre on Friday, August 19.

“During the tour, the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning film will come to life in a one-of-a-kind interactive performance, featuring the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band playing the entirety of  the beloved soundtrack,” said Live Nation.

The Tour is making stops in 31 cities around the U.S. this summer.

Tickets are available here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Power lines
Norwich Public Utilities urges customers to conserve energy during stretch of hot weather
A home on River Road in Haddam was destroyed by a fire the morning of July 20.
Home in Haddam destroyed by fire
The Durham Fair.
Fair season is upon us. Here’s a list for 2022
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: July 20th