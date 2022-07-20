Fair season is upon us. Here’s a list for 2022
(WFSB) - Here’s a list of Connecticut fairs that are scheduled for 2022.
July
- Lebanon Country Fair - July 29-31
- New London County 4-H Expo - July 29-31
August
- Litchfield County 4-H Fair - Aug. 5-7
- Middlesex & New Haven County 4-H Fair - Aug. 5-7
- Windham County 4-H Fair - Aug. 5-7
- Tolland County 4-H Fair - Aug. 12-14
- Bridgewater Country Fair - Aug. 19-21
- Hamburg Fair - Aug. 19-21
- Hartford County 4-H Fair - Aug. 19-21
- Brooklyn Fair - Aug. 25-28
- Chester Fair - Aug. 26-28
- Terryville Lions Country Fair - Aug. 26-28
September
- Haddam Neck Fair - Sept. 2-5
- Woodstock Fair - Sept. 2-5
- Goshen Fair - Sept. 3-5
- Hebron Harvest - Sept. 8-11
- North Haven Fair - Sept. 8-11
- Bethlehem Fair - Sept. 9-11
- Wapping Fair - Sept. 8-11
- Berlin Lions Agricultural Fair - Sept. 15-18
- Four Town Fair - Sept. 15-18
- Guilford Fair - Sept. 16-18
- Orange Country Fair - Sept. 17-18
- Durham Fair - Sept. 22-25
- Wolcott Country Fair - Sept. 23-25
- Harwinton Fair - Sept. 30-Oct. 2
October
- Portland Fair - Oct. 7-9
- The Riverton Fair - Oct. 7-9
Of course, there’s also The Big E. That runs from Sept. 16-Oct. 2 in West Springfield, MA.
More information about the country fairs can be found on The Association of Connecticut Fairs website at ctagfairs.org.
