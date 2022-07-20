Great Day CT
Fair season is upon us. Here’s a list for 2022

The Durham Fair.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Here’s a list of Connecticut fairs that are scheduled for 2022.

July

  • Lebanon Country Fair - July 29-31
  • New London County 4-H Expo - July 29-31

August

  • Litchfield County 4-H Fair - Aug. 5-7
  • Middlesex & New Haven County 4-H Fair - Aug. 5-7
  • Windham County 4-H Fair - Aug. 5-7
  • Tolland County 4-H Fair - Aug. 12-14
  • Bridgewater Country Fair - Aug. 19-21
  • Hamburg Fair - Aug. 19-21
  • Hartford County 4-H Fair - Aug. 19-21
  • Brooklyn Fair - Aug. 25-28
  • Chester Fair - Aug. 26-28
  • Terryville Lions Country Fair - Aug. 26-28

September

  • Haddam Neck Fair - Sept. 2-5
  • Woodstock Fair - Sept. 2-5
  • Goshen Fair - Sept. 3-5
  • Hebron Harvest - Sept. 8-11
  • North Haven Fair - Sept. 8-11
  • Bethlehem Fair - Sept. 9-11
  • Wapping Fair - Sept. 8-11
  • Berlin Lions Agricultural Fair - Sept. 15-18
  • Four Town Fair - Sept. 15-18
  • Guilford Fair - Sept. 16-18
  • Orange Country Fair - Sept. 17-18
  • Durham Fair - Sept. 22-25
  • Wolcott Country Fair - Sept. 23-25
  • Harwinton Fair - Sept. 30-Oct. 2

October

  • Portland Fair - Oct. 7-9
  • The Riverton Fair - Oct. 7-9

Of course, there’s also The Big E. That runs from Sept. 16-Oct. 2 in West Springfield, MA.

More information about the country fairs can be found on The Association of Connecticut Fairs website at ctagfairs.org.

