Fair season is upon us. Here’s a list for 2022

Here's a list of Connecticut fairs that are scheduled for 2022.

July

Lebanon Country Fair - July 29-31

New London County 4-H Expo - July 29-31

August

Litchfield County 4-H Fair - Aug. 5-7

Middlesex & New Haven County 4-H Fair - Aug. 5-7

Windham County 4-H Fair - Aug. 5-7

Tolland County 4-H Fair - Aug. 12-14

Bridgewater Country Fair - Aug. 19-21

Hamburg Fair - Aug. 19-21

Hartford County 4-H Fair - Aug. 19-21

Brooklyn Fair - Aug. 25-28

Chester Fair - Aug. 26-28

Terryville Lions Country Fair - Aug. 26-28

September

Haddam Neck Fair - Sept. 2-5

Woodstock Fair - Sept. 2-5

Goshen Fair - Sept. 3-5

Hebron Harvest - Sept. 8-11

North Haven Fair - Sept. 8-11

Bethlehem Fair - Sept. 9-11

Wapping Fair - Sept. 8-11

Berlin Lions Agricultural Fair - Sept. 15-18

Four Town Fair - Sept. 15-18

Guilford Fair - Sept. 16-18

Orange Country Fair - Sept. 17-18

Durham Fair - Sept. 22-25

Wolcott Country Fair - Sept. 23-25

Harwinton Fair - Sept. 30-Oct. 2

October

Portland Fair - Oct. 7-9

The Riverton Fair - Oct. 7-9

Of course, there’s also The Big E. That runs from Sept. 16-Oct. 2 in West Springfield, MA.

More information about the country fairs can be found on The Association of Connecticut Fairs website at ctagfairs.org.

