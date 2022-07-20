First Lady Jill Biden launches summer education tour in Connecticut today

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The State of Connecticut will host First Lady Jill Biden as she starts her cross-country tour to highlight the American Rescue Plan.

The first lady is scheduled to touch down at Tweed New Haven Airport on Wednesday before touring the Horizons National Summer Learning Program in the afternoon.

The White House said Biden will be joined by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who is also a Meriden native, for a tour that also includes stops in Michigan and Georgia.

It said the goal is to help students recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and set them on a path to thrive.

With the pandemic has impacted almost every aspect of life, the Biden Administration said it believes getting education back on track for students across the country is a top priority.

The American Rescue Plan is comprised of $122 billion of funding. The money has gone toward reopening schools and addressing learning loss, as well as the subsequent mental health impact on students.

The White House said the money provides helpful resources over the summer to set students up for a successful fall this coming academic year.

Biden will land at around 12:30 p.m. then head to Albertus Magnus College for a tour of the program.

The State of Connecticut will host First Lady Jill Biden as she starts her cross-country tour to highlight the American Rescue Plan.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.