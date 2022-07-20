Great Day CT
High Meadow Day Camp keeps cool during the heat

Campers stay cool at High Meadow
By Marcy Jones
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Summer camps around the state of Connecticut are finding ways to beat the heat and still have fun.

Award-winning High Meadow Day Camp invited Eyewitness News to come by and check out how they’re keeping things cool even in 90-degree temperatures.

The only thing that screams summer louder than this scene at High Meadow Day Camp is the mercury hitting 90-plus degrees all week.

Program Director Eric Feeney said even though the heat is serious business, they find a way to make it fun, like working friendly reminders into morning announcements.

“It’s crazy hair day, make sure you drink water. Tomorrow’s the talent show. You know what you’re going to do during the talent show? You’re going to drink water,” Feeney said.

Feeney said they weave in frequent breaks, shady resting spots, water sports, and hydration stations so that campers can enjoy their summer and stay safe.

If a camper gets distracted by the flurry of fun activities, there’s always someone around to remind them to stay cool.

“Halfway through every activity, you hear an instructor or counselor calls alright halftime - water break!” Feeney said.

