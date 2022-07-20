Home in Haddam destroyed by fire

HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - A home in Haddam was destroyed by an overnight fire.

The Haddam Volunteer Fire Company said it responded to a report of a fully-involved structure fire at the home on River Road around 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The home was unoccupied at the time, it said.

Tanker crews from Chester, Killingworth, Durham, East Haddam, and Haddam Neck responded as mutual aid. The Middletown South District provided a rapid intervention team at the scene.

“Crews quickly worked to extinguish the fire and worked for approximately an hour and a half on overhaul,” the fire company said. “In addition, a live power line had melted off the house, fell into the woods, and started a small brush fire.”

Firefighters said that once Eversource crews secured the power, crews extinguished the fire, along with smoking hot spots at the scene’s perimeter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Haddam Fire Marshal’s Office.

