Investigation underway after man dies following medical episode in Manchester police custody

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – The Office of the Inspector General is investigating after a man died following a medical episode while in custody of Manchester police.

Officials said Joseph Torrice was found unresponsive on July 10 while in custody at the Manchester Police Department.

Video can be found here. WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Torrice was arrested by Manchester police on July 8 and charged with interfering with police, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, said officials.

“He also had an extraditable warrant out of Dutchess County, New York for charges of Burglary and Larceny,” said the Office of the Inspector General. “Torrice’s last known residence was in Dutchess County.”

The office said Torrice suffered a medical episode.

“Manchester police rendered aid to Torrice until the arrival of Manchester Fire Department personnel,” officials said.

The Inspector General’s office said Torrice was taken to Hartford Hospital and treated in the ICU until he died on July 18.

“The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating and an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is pending,” said officials.

