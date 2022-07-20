Great Day CT
It’s National Hot Dog Day. But is a hot dog a sandwich?

For hot dog lovers, Wednesday was a day to be celebrated. But is it a sandwich?
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WFSB) - For hot dog lovers, Wednesday was a day to be celebrated.

July 20 marked National Hot Dog Day.

While some businesses, such as Grote & Wiegel and E.E. Mucke & Sons offered sample packs of the hot dogs they distribute from their Bloomfield facility on Granby Street, Channel 3 had an age-old debate in its newsroom.

Is a hot dog a sandwich?

