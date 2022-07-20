Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $630 million

FILE PHOTO - If someone wins the $630 million prize Friday, it would be the fifth highest Mega...
FILE PHOTO - If someone wins the $630 million prize Friday, it would be the fifth highest Mega Millions jackpot of all time.(CNN, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The estimated jackpot for the next Mega Millions lottery drawing has grown to $630 million - the fifth-highest total ever if someone wins.

Friday’s drawing will be the 28th in this jackpot run. No one matched all the numbers from Tuesday - 2, 31, 32, 37 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 25 - Mega Millions said in a news release Wednesday.

The $630 million prize marks the fifth time in Mega Millions’ 20-year history that the winnings would exceed $600 million. And it would be the largest since $1.05 billion was won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021, Mega Millions stated.

The record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Russian forces struck Pokrovsk, a city in the Donetsk region, twice with ballistic missiles,...
Official: Russia expanding its war focus to southern Ukraine
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Meteorologist Connor Lewis said we'll have a heat index of 95-100 Wednesday.
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: An ALERT for very hot temperatures & high humidity, also a threat for severe storms tomorrow...
Alert for Wednesday/Thursday - WFSB
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous heat forecasted for today, Thursday
hot car death
11-month-old child found dead in car parked at Florida hospice