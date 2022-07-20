Norwich Public Utilities urges customers to conserve energy this week

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - With excessive heat and humidity expected to continue in Connecticut over the course of the week, Norwich Public Utilities said it issued a Power Alert.

NPU said on Wednesday that the alert is meant to encourage customers to voluntarily conserve energy over the next three days.

“While this summer has been relatively mild, given the recent weather, we have to ask our customers to help us get through the first heat wave of 2022,” said Chris LaRose, general manager, NPU. “By using energy wisely, customers can save money on their bill and reduce the likelihood of power outages over the next three days.”

NPU said it expects to see very high demand for electricity through the end of the week and asked customers to use electricity wisely in the days ahead for two important reasons.

First, a portion of NPU’s annual costs for electricity is based on “peak demand” days, which are based on forecasts from ISO-New England, that could take place on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday this week. By using energy efficiently for the next few days, customers can help keep overall electric costs, for NPU and themselves, lower throughout the year.

Second, by thinking ahead about electricity use, the overall impact on NPU’s infrastructure – transmission lines, distribution lines, and transformers – will be minimized. By reducing the ‘wear and tear’ on NPU’s system over the next couple of days, the critical equipment will be able to cool down faster in the early evening hours and overnight, helping improve overall reliability.

“We’re also asking the public to look out for those who may have a tough time in extreme weather, particularly the elderly or infirm, to make sure everyone stays safe during the extreme heat this week,” LaRose said.

NPU requested that customers consider taking simple steps Wednesday and this week to conserve electricity that will have little-or-no impact on their comfort:

Be smart about using an air conditioner . Only run a window unit when someone is home. NPU recommended setting a central AC system to 73 degrees or higher.

Consider waiting until after 7 p.m. to use major appliances like a dishwasher or clothes dryer.

Minimize the use of appliances or devices that generate heat before 7p.m. pm – Computers, curling irons, hairdryers, and televisions can all add to the heat in a home.

Avoid using the oven to cook and consider using a stove, microwave, or outside grill.

Install energy-efficient lighting that runs much cooler than traditional lighting. Only about 10-15 percent of the electricity that incandescent lights use results in light. The rest is turned to heat.

Keep the sun out by installing window coverings to minimize the heat coming into a home or business.

