State police: 3 suspects arrested in theft ring

(WFSB) – Three people are facing charges in connection to a retail theft ring in the greater Hartford area, police said.

State police said detectives saw a man driving a vehicle suspected in the thefts.

The man removed all decals from the overdue U-Haul rental van and tinted all the windows, police said.

“The suspect and vehicle are wanted in connection with numerous organized retail thefts throughout Connecticut and at least one armed robbery,” said state police.

Police said the driver, Edwin Pacheco, 26, of Hartford, and the front seat passenger, Bryan Shepherd, 33, of Canterbury, had active felony warrants for larceny, engaging in pursuit, and interfering.

“Upon seeing the van, Detectives followed the vehicle until it stopped at a gas station on Brainard Road in Hartford,” said state police. “At that time, Pacheco exited the vehicle and placed a firearm on the center console of the van.”

Pacheco then tried to fight police.

A state police detective deployed a taser and Pacheco was handcuffed, authorities said.

Police said the detective suffered a minor shoulder injury. He was treated and released.

Shepherd was also taken into police custody.

Police said a third passenger, identified as Danielle Pelletier, 40, of Manchester, was arrested on two active PRAWN warrants.

“A search of the van yielded 30 bags of ‘purple’ Fentanyl, narcotics paraphernalia, burglary tools, knives, a machete, a facsimile firearm, and a loaded firearm with no serial number and a threaded barrel,” state police said.

Pacheco and Shepherd were both charged with weapon in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of an assault weapon, interfering, and possession of a controlled substance.

Pacheco did not post his $500,000 bond.

Shepherd did not post his $200,000 bond.

Police said Pacheco and Shepherd are due in Hartford court on July 20.

“The following agencies hold active hard copy arrest warrants for both parties: police departments in West Hartford, Enfield, Avon, Glastonbury, Bloomfield, and Vernon,” said state police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.