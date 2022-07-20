Ways to stay cool, save money despite Conn. heat

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The hot temperatures are forcing many Connecticut residents to stay cool with fans and air conditioners, but that comes at a cost.

Using more energy to keep cool, also means spending more money.

“We got a fan right now, and lots of fans in the house,” says Connecticut resident Mylah Medina.

One Eversource spokespersons recommends only keeping fans on when you are in the same room.

“When you are using an overhead ceiling fan, make sure it’s set counterclockwise so it works more efficiently, and can circulate the room as well. But remember a fan doesn’t cool. A device like an air conditioner does, it cools people,” says spokesperson Tricia Taskey Modifica.

This will help some save on energy, and cash during these hot summer months.

Experts say if you have an air condition, try to program it so it shuts off at certain times.

“Set their thermostat at a moderate temperature, something that is comfortable but try and be moderate. If you notch it up a degree or two, that can save as much as one or three percent of electricity use,” says Modifica.

Connecticut energy companies say they are prepared for any emergencies with this increase in demand. Officials running the power grid say the situation is controlled.

Eversource released a list of ways to save on energy, and save money this summer:

Three actions customers can take now to beat the heat this summer:

1. Use the new Cooling Calculator on Eversource.com. The tool helps customers understand how much electricity their current cooling system uses and the impact of small changes to temperature settings.

2. Sign up for a Home Energy Solutions in-home energy assessment and service. During the visit, a certified technician checks a customer’s home to identify places it can be tightened up to save money and energy. The technician will provide on-the-spot improvements like sealing up drafty doors and windows and closing air gaps around pipes and more to help keep the heat out and the cool air produced by your AC in the house. They’ll also discuss possible insulation upgrades. You’ll save on cooling during the summer and be ready for heating this winter, too.

3. Take advantage of the Kill A Watt electricity usage meter which shows how much power is being used by most home devices. The Kill A Watt kits are available for borrowing from nearly 200 libraries around the state. A list of participating libraries can be found at Eversource.com, here.

Additional tips for keeping temperatures and energy costs down in the summer:

· Keep air conditioners set at a moderate temperature that’s also comfortable. For every degree higher on the thermostat, the air conditioner will use 1-3% less electricity. Using a programmable or Wi-Fi thermostat can also help manage energy usage, especially when away from home.

· Don’t block air flow. Keep air vents clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains, and rugs. For those with central air and floor vents, consider using vent deflectors to direct and increase the reach of cooled air. Keep air conditioner filters and coils clean. Dirty filters block air flow, reducing efficiency and making it harder to deliver the cool air.

· Keep blinds closed when it’s hot out to prevent unwanted heat from entering a home through windows. Using curtains, shades, and blinds can lower indoor temperatures by up to 20 degrees.

· Switch to ENERGY STAR® certified LED lights. The energy-efficient bulbs run cooler and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent lights.

· Set ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise and at a higher speed in the summer to circulate the breeze more effectively, creating a cooling, wind chill effect. Since ceiling fans cool only people and not the actual room; remember to turn the fan off when leaving the room.

· Cook dinner outside. Cooking indoors heats up the kitchen and makes cooling systems work harder, so opt for cooking outdoors instead.

· Look for the ENERGY STAR rating when purchasing new appliances. Also, be sure to choose the right size when purchasing an air conditioning unit. An oversized or undersized AC unit is less effective and uses more energy.

