Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Busy intersection in West Hartford closed after crash involving police vehicle

West Hartford Police Cruiser.
West Hartford Police Cruiser.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A busy intersection in West Hartford is closed Thursday evening after a crash involving a police vehicle, authorities said.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Boulevard and Trout Brook Drive around 4:43 p.m.

A police vehicle and passenger vehicle were involved.

Police said both drivers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

West Hartford police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-570-8860 or the anonymous tip line at 860-570-8969.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Strong seller's market continues
Whether you’re buying or selling a home, higher interest rates are slowing things down
Monkeypox
New Haven officials discuss city’s first cases of monkeypox
Hartford seniors keeping cool during heat wave
Seniors stay cool during heatwave
WFSB File
Carjacking, shooting under investigation in Hamden