Busy intersection in West Hartford closed after crash involving police vehicle

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A busy intersection in West Hartford is closed Thursday evening after a crash involving a police vehicle, authorities said.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Boulevard and Trout Brook Drive around 4:43 p.m.

A police vehicle and passenger vehicle were involved.

Police said both drivers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

West Hartford police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-570-8860 or the anonymous tip line at 860-570-8969.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.