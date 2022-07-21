Busy intersection in West Hartford closed after crash involving police vehicle
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A busy intersection in West Hartford is closed Thursday evening after a crash involving a police vehicle, authorities said.
Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Boulevard and Trout Brook Drive around 4:43 p.m.
A police vehicle and passenger vehicle were involved.
Police said both drivers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
West Hartford police are investigating the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-570-8860 or the anonymous tip line at 860-570-8969.
