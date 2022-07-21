Great Day CT
Carjacking, shooting under investigation in Hamden

WFSB File(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A shooting and carjacking is under investigation by Hamden police.

Officers said they responded to Third Street near Dixwell Avenue around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Responding officers reported finding a 46-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the lower extremities.

The victim, only identified as a man from Hamden, was transported by ambulance to the hospital for further medical treatment. There was no word on his condition.

The victim said he was approached by two suspects who demanded his vehicle at gunpoint.

Police said a brief struggled ensued, at which point the victim was shot and the suspects stole his vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.

Callers can remain anonymous.

