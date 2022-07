HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in Hartford on Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the two-story home on Clermont Street around 6:30 a.m.

Road closures appeared to be in place.

There’s no word on a cause for the fire.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.