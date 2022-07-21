Police: 3 juveniles arrested in fight that led up to stabbing death of Fairfield Prep student

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) – Three juveniles are facing charges for their role in a fight that led up to the death of a Fairfield Prep student in May.

James McGrath, 17, of Shelton, died in a stabbing on May 14.

A 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds turned themselves in to police on Thursday for arrest warrants, said police.

Shelton police said the fight took place at a home on Lazy Brook Road on May 14.

“During the incident a 16 year old male victim, who was invited to the party on Lazy Brook Rd, was assaulted by the three juveniles,” police said. “One juvenile assaulted the victim with a helmet.”

Police said the altercation is related to the fight that ended in the stabbing death of McGrath.

The stabbing happened on Laurel Glen Drive.

“The incident on Laurel Glen Dr is still an open investigation that is being conducted by the Shelton Detective Bureau,” police said.

One 17-year-old is charged with assault second-degree and breach of peace second-degree.

Police said the 17-year-old was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

The other two juveniles are charged with assault third-degree and breach of peace second-degree. They have also been processed and released, said police.

Shelton police said all three juveniles are due in juvenile court on August 3.

Raul Valle, 16, was charged in the deadly stabbing case. He was released on bond and is confined to his home.

