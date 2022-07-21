Police search for missing 8-month-old, 15-year-old from Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are searching for a missing 8-month-old, and a missing 15-year-old from Waterbury.

Police say they are looking for 8-month-old Valarie Barbecho, and 15-year-old Domenica Barbecho. According to police, Valarie is Domenica’s daughter.

According to police reports, Valarie is a white female with brown eyes and weighs 28 pounds. She is two feet tall and was last seen wearing a brown one piece with giraffes.

Valarie Barbecho (Waterbury Police Department)

Domenica is described as a white female with brown eyes and weighs roughly 135 pounds. She is five feet and six inches tall. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans and white shoes.

Domenica Barbecho (Waterbury Police Department)

Police say they went missing on July 20.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Waterbury Police Department at (203) 574-6911.

