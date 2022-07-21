Seniors stay cool during heatwave

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - During this immense heat, it’s important you take care of yourself and those around you.

That especially includes elderly folks.

A steady group of people go to the North End Senior Center in Hartford each day.

During the heat, people come in a little earlier and maybe stay a little longer because its air conditioned.

With temperatures in the 90s, it’s important you check in on seniors.

“We were practicing outdoors and then the weather got very very hot,” said Rjo Winch, of Hartford.

Winch is a Hartford resident and coach of a Girl Scouts jump rope team.

Typically they practice outdoors, but that was difficult in Thursday’s heat.

“I think it would be more hazardous for me to be out there in that weather at my age than the younger kids so I’m definitely 100-percent grateful for the opportunity to come into the senior center,” Winch said.

The senior center is air conditioned and a safe place for seniors to socialize and spend quality time together.

“What we’re basically doing, just trying to be accomodatious for the population. Of course we know that our seniors have different sets of needs,” said James Johnson Jr., Director of Operations at the North End Senior Center.

On hot days, wellness checks are especially important.

“Anytime we don’t see somebody for a day or so, we’ll always do a follow up call. Sometimes folks may just have appointments,” said Johnson.

In Bloomfield, the phones are busy at Safe Pals Home Care Services.

Staff who care for the elderly are reminding seniors to drink lots of water.

“Try to keep them safe. If they don’t have any errands to do, such as doctors’ appointments, don’t take them out. Bring them to senior centers where there is air conditioning, and they can stay cool from car to air condition,” said Michelle Labowski with Safe Pals Home Care Services.

Staff are trained to look for signs of dehydration.

“If they’re exhausted in the heat, they can be very confused,” said Labowski.

Labowski said it’s important folks check in on elderly family members and neighbors during this heat.

“Encourage them, just say did you drink enough water? It’s very hot outside, at least you have Gatorade in your house,” said Labowski.

The North End Senior Center is serving as a cooling center for the public this Saturday and Sunday.

It’ll be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

