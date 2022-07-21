Storm damage reported in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – Storm damage is reported in the Wolcott Thursday afternoon.

Damage is reported on streets around town, according to Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens.

A large tree fell on a home on Hickory Lane.

Another tree fell on a home on Averill Avenue, said Stephens.

According to Eversource, there are 255 outages in Wolcott.

The entire state is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m.

You can download the WFSB Weather App here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.