Storm damage reported in Wolcott
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – Storm damage is reported in the Wolcott Thursday afternoon.
Damage is reported on streets around town, according to Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens.
A large tree fell on a home on Hickory Lane.
Another tree fell on a home on Averill Avenue, said Stephens.
According to Eversource, there are 255 outages in Wolcott.
The entire state is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m.
