Storm damage reported in Wolcott

A tree fell on a house on Hickory Lane Thursday afternoon.
A tree fell on a house on Hickory Lane Thursday afternoon.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – Storm damage is reported in the Wolcott Thursday afternoon.

Damage is reported on streets around town, according to Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens.

A large tree fell on a home on Hickory Lane.

Another tree fell on a home on Averill Avenue, said Stephens.

According to Eversource, there are 255 outages in Wolcott.

The entire state is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m.

