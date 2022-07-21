New Haven officials discuss city’s first case of monkeypox
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven had its first confirmed case of monkeypox, according to the mayor’s office.
Mayor Justin Elicker and the city’s top health officials scheduled a news conference to address it.
It started around 9:30 a.m. at City Hall.
Elicker was joined by Community Services Administrator Mehul Dalal, Health Director Maritza Bond and healthcare partners.
At the news conference, officials shared more information about the disease, how residents can protect themselves and prevent further spread, and what residents should do if they have been exposed or have symptoms.
At last check, the state Department of Public Health confirmed 13 cases of monkeypox in Connecticut.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.