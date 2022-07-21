Great Day CT
New Haven officials discuss city’s first case of monkeypox

Monkeypox
Monkeypox(WBRC)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven had its first confirmed case of monkeypox, according to the mayor’s office.

Mayor Justin Elicker and the city’s top health officials scheduled a news conference to address it.

It started around 9:30 a.m. at City Hall.

New Haven officials spoke about the city's first confirmed case of monkeypox and how residents can protect themselves during a news conference on July 21.

Elicker was joined by Community Services Administrator Mehul Dalal, Health Director Maritza Bond and healthcare partners.

At the news conference, officials shared more information about the disease, how residents can protect themselves and prevent further spread, and what residents should do if they have been exposed or have symptoms.

At last check, the state Department of Public Health confirmed 13 cases of monkeypox in Connecticut.

